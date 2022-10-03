Business Analyst Lead LWR2203 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Business Analyst Lead to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required

User training

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Review and present the proposed system solution to the User Organisation

Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analyzing functional requirements with Stakeholders

Structuring and prioritizing business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval

Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.

Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes

Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.

Master strategic business process modeling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Knowledge of JIRA & Confluence

Role-specific knowledge:

8-10 years overall BA experience of which 6-8 years with Java development environment and custom-developed solutions.

Good understanding and exposure to database systems.

Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, Organized and highly analytical mindset, Multi-tasking, Leadership, Planning and monitoring.

Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, and developers to resolve issues and ensure solutions are viable and consistent

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case, Planning and monitoring, Eliciting requirements, Requirements organization, Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

