Business Analyst Lead LWR2203 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Business Analyst Lead LWR2203

Oct 3, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Business Analyst Lead to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Review and present the proposed system solution to the User Organisation
  • Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.
  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analyzing functional requirements with Stakeholders
  • Structuring and prioritizing business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval
  • Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.
  • Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes
  • Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.
  • Master strategic business process modeling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)
  • Knowledge of JIRA & Confluence

Role-specific knowledge:

  • 8-10 years overall BA experience of which 6-8 years with Java development environment and custom-developed solutions.
  • Good understanding and exposure to database systems.
  • Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, Organized and highly analytical mindset, Multi-tasking, Leadership, Planning and monitoring.
  • Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, and developers to resolve issues and ensure solutions are viable and consistent
  • Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case, Planning and monitoring, Eliciting requirements, Requirements organization, Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

