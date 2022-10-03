Business Analyst Lead LWR2203 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Business Analyst Lead to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present the proposed system solution to the User Organisation
- Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analyzing functional requirements with Stakeholders
- Structuring and prioritizing business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval
- Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.
- Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes
- Document requirements in appropriate detailed user stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.
- Master strategic business process modeling, traceability, and quality management techniques
Minimum Requirements
Formal qualifications:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree) or related experience
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
- Knowledge of JIRA & Confluence
Role-specific knowledge:
- 8-10 years overall BA experience of which 6-8 years with Java development environment and custom-developed solutions.
- Good understanding and exposure to database systems.
- Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, Organized and highly analytical mindset, Multi-tasking, Leadership, Planning and monitoring.
- Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, and developers to resolve issues and ensure solutions are viable and consistent
- Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case, Planning and monitoring, Eliciting requirements, Requirements organization, Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on the methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks