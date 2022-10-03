IOS Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

- Experience developing apps using Swift or Objective-C
- Passion for quality and close attention to details
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Experience using iOS frameworks like UIKit, Foundation, etc.
- A good understanding of UI design and common usability issues is helpful
- Familiarity with Git or similar source control software
- At least 3+years’ experience in commercial grade software development using Swift or Objective-C
- Good understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts
- Good problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
- Ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules
- Familiarity with JSON, Codable, GCD, or asynchronous programming
- A passion for technology and the ability to learn new concepts quickly
- Thorough knowledge of macOS and iOS is helpful
- Apply critical thinking, design thinking, and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End, or Middleware) with high-quality solutions
- Contribute to all phases of the development life cycle including
- Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, and solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions
- Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions
- Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience
- Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions
- Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)
- Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus / Grafana / NewRElic, and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes
- Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
- Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services
- Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines
- Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration, etc.
- Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization, and maintenance on applications
- Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge & skill in preparation for cross-domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions, etc.
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
