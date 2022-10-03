IT Infrastructure Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our Client based in the Education sector is seeking an IT Infrastructure manager to join their growing team.
Requirements:
- Matric and 3-year tertiary bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification (NQF Level 7) in Information Technology, Information Management, or Information Systems.
-
A minimum of 7 years of relevant working experience, in a busy and pressurized environment in a large organization; of which 3 years must be at a senior technical role within ICT Infrastructure.
-
Relevant industry-recognized professional IT certification (e.g., CCNA, VMWARE, Palo Alto Firewall, Pelco, Hikvision).
Desired Skills:
- IT Infrastructure
- Ccna
- Vmware
- firewalls
- Information Systems
- Information Management
- Infrastructure Management
About The Employer:
