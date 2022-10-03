IT Technician

Oct 3, 2022

Position: IT Technician
Location: East Rand, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Job Function

  • To manage and support the IT infrastructure and to play an active role in the introduction of new technologies.
  • To provide support for the users of the company IT systems and resolve any issues arising in a timely manner.
  • To provide first-line support on the software applications used at the different sites.
  • The IT Technician will also participate in the day-to-day running of the IT department.

Key performance areas

  • Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device
  • Analyse and isolate network-related issues.
  • Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security and availability.
  • Evaluate and modify systems performance.
  • Identify user needs.
  • Determine network and system requirements.
  • Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.
  • Ensure network connectivity throughout company infrastructure is on par with technical considerations.
  • Maintain network servers.
  • Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.
  • Desktop support for infrastructure and software.

Qualifications required

  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
  • Skills and experience required
  • Up to 4 years’ experience in IT Networks and Information Security and related.
  • A+, N+, MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer).
  • Own vehicle.
  • Extensive knowledge of Desktop, Server and Network support.
  • Knowledge of Warehouse Equipment to configure and manage (Scanners, Printers, etc.)
  • Production application support.

Desired Skills:

  • server management
  • Desktop Support
  • 1st Line
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Printers
  • Install Software
  • PC maintenance
  • Troubleshooting
  • Information Security

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

