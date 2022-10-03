Position: IT Technician
Location: East Rand, Johannesburg, Gauteng
Job Function
- To manage and support the IT infrastructure and to play an active role in the introduction of new technologies.
- To provide support for the users of the company IT systems and resolve any issues arising in a timely manner.
- To provide first-line support on the software applications used at the different sites.
- The IT Technician will also participate in the day-to-day running of the IT department.
Key performance areas
- Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device
- Analyse and isolate network-related issues.
- Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security and availability.
- Evaluate and modify systems performance.
- Identify user needs.
- Determine network and system requirements.
- Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.
- Ensure network connectivity throughout company infrastructure is on par with technical considerations.
- Maintain network servers.
- Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.
- Desktop support for infrastructure and software.
Qualifications required
- Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
- Skills and experience required
- Up to 4 years’ experience in IT Networks and Information Security and related.
- A+, N+, MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer).
- Own vehicle.
- Extensive knowledge of Desktop, Server and Network support.
- Knowledge of Warehouse Equipment to configure and manage (Scanners, Printers, etc.)
- Production application support.
Desired Skills:
- server management
- Desktop Support
- 1st Line
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Printers
- Install Software
- PC maintenance
- Troubleshooting
- Information Security
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma