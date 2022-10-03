Java Architect – Remote Remote

Oct 3, 2022

A global leader in tech, digital transformation & consulting is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunity in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms.

Role focus:
You will be a senior member who is part of bringing a mix of architecture skills, leadership and hands on development. You’ll be designing and developing some of the most innovative software solutions available including client and server-side development. You will be using a variety of Open Source and propriety technologies to achieve the best project outcomes.

What you’ll do:

  • The Digital Architect will be experienced in understanding customer requirements, delivering digital platform solutions, producing high quality code and scalable, integrated software solutions in the digital space.
  • Understand the business needs and guide them in the right digital technology solutions.
  • Work with senior management to help define solutions and support the sales process.
  • Own the technical sales and delivery of digital projects, ensuring robust, scalable solutions – with the support of other architects and senior developers to design appropriate technical solutions.
  • Leading cross-functional teams in an agile delivery process, responsible for delivering first class user experiences, building content management solutions, e-commerce and bespoke web applications.
  • Coach and mentor team members.
  • Work with client stakeholders and internal teams as well as helping grow the team.
  • This position will suit a candidate who wants to take a strategic approach to digital platform design and delivery whilst also maintaining a hands-on role working with technology.

Requirement:

  • Java 8+
  • J2EE
  • JQuery tooling: Maven, Jenkins, Subversion, Git etc.,
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • Javascript
  • Modern frameworks
  • Cloud/DevOps technologies
  • Architecture & hands-on development of web & microservices
  • Elasticsearch(bonus)

Desired Skills:

  • java 8
  • j2ee
  • jquery
  • spring
  • hibernate
  • javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.