Senior Analyst Developer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client is looking for a Senior Analyst Developer.

The Senior Analyst Developer is responsible for advanced technical solution design, code and development implementation including technical documentation, team and business support, technical excellence and innovation in-line with business requirements.

You will provide mentoring to junior developers and collaborate with leadership stakeholders to design and implement technical standards and best practices.

Key responsibilities

Development:

Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with SIG’s standards and best practices

Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services.

Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.

Compile technical documentation when required.

Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.

Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.

Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.

Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.

Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.

Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.

Performing and managing regression testingMentorship and coaching:

Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time.

Comply to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery.

Participate in discussions in the relevant technical and design forums

Ensure environment stability and Systems health:

Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.

Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.

Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams

Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases.

Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.

Collaboration:

Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.

Provide input to development standards and best practices.

Provide input to analysts and testers when required.

Assist with and contributes towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling

Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives

Technical liaison across teams

Involvement in future Web applications strategy

Provide input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices

Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required

Minimum requirements

An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)

B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)

Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment

Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net, and SQL database design and query writing.

Experience in designing solutions

OOP / SOLID Design Principles

Test-Driven Development

Design Patterns

ORM (Entity Framework)

Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage

Experience in:

C#/VB.Net

.Net Core/.Net Framework

Git

DevOps CI/CD

RESTful services/ APIs

Testing frameworks for APIs

ASP.Net MVC

Desired Skills:

C#/VB.Net

Net Core/.Net Framework

ASP.Net MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

