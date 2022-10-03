Senior Analyst Developer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client is looking for a Senior Analyst Developer.
The Senior Analyst Developer is responsible for advanced technical solution design, code and development implementation including technical documentation, team and business support, technical excellence and innovation in-line with business requirements.
You will provide mentoring to junior developers and collaborate with leadership stakeholders to design and implement technical standards and best practices.
Key responsibilities
Development:
- Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with SIG’s standards and best practices
- Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services.
- Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.
- Compile technical documentation when required.
- Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.
- Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.
- Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.
- Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.
- Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.
- Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.
- Performing and managing regression testingMentorship and coaching:
- Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time.
- Comply to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery.
- Participate in discussions in the relevant technical and design forums
Ensure environment stability and Systems health:
- Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.
- Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.
- Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams
- Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases.
- Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams
- Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.
Collaboration:
- Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.
- Provide input to development standards and best practices.
- Provide input to analysts and testers when required.
- Assist with and contributes towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling
- Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives
- Technical liaison across teams
- Involvement in future Web applications strategy
- Provide input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices
- Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required
Minimum requirements
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
- B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)
- Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment
- Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net, and SQL database design and query writing.
- Experience in designing solutions
- OOP / SOLID Design Principles
- Test-Driven Development
- Design Patterns
- ORM (Entity Framework)
- Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage
Experience in:
- C#/VB.Net
- .Net Core/.Net Framework
- Git
- DevOps CI/CD
- RESTful services/ APIs
- Testing frameworks for APIs
- ASP.Net MVC
Desired Skills:
- C#/VB.Net
- Net Core/.Net Framework
- ASP.Net MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years