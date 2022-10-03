Senior Hyper-V Support Engineer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 3, 2022

Established Company is looking to employ a Senior Support Engineer who is able to provide Hyper-V, Exchange and cloud infrastructure support.

  • Provide Hyper-V, Exchange and cloud infrastructure support.
  • Analysis of system health with in depth reporting
  • Preventative maintenance
  • Architect new solutions
  • Assist with escalations from 2nd line support engineers

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • Tertiary Qualification – Relevant IT qualification coupled with MCSE Certification
  • At least 8 + years’ experience as Support Engineer
  • Technologies include (but not limited to) :
    • Cloud Services: Azure, M365
    • Virtualisation: VMware vSphere, MS Hyper-V
    • MS infrastructure: Active Director, Exchange, SQL, SCCM

