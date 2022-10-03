Senior Hyper-V Support Engineer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Established Company is looking to employ a Senior Support Engineer who is able to provide Hyper-V, Exchange and cloud infrastructure support.

Provide Hyper-V, Exchange and cloud infrastructure support.

Analysis of system health with in depth reporting

Preventative maintenance

Architect new solutions

Assist with escalations from 2nd line support engineers

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 / Matric

Tertiary Qualification – Relevant IT qualification coupled with MCSE Certification

At least 8 + years’ experience as Support Engineer

Technologies include (but not limited to) : Cloud Services: Azure, M365 Virtualisation: VMware vSphere, MS Hyper-V MS infrastructure: Active Director, Exchange, SQL, SCCM



Learn more/Apply for this position