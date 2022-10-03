Senior Java Developer – Remote

Our client is a leader in data technology and a global organization with headquarters in London and offices in SA and the Middle East.

They are looking to employ a Senior Java Developer to join their remote dev team.

Their team is small and a part of your role will be ensuring that the problems you work on, meet the needs and goals of the company. You will be working with and learning from an experienced team. They are agile-lite and focus on delivering great software [URL Removed] three main applications that they work on are a client-facing data analytics and reporting platform, a social media engagement platform, and a crowdsourcing platform that they use to build their data sets for clients.

Desired Experience & Qualifications:

South African ID

Relevant Computer Science or IT tertiary qualification

Minimum of 4 years’ full stack development experience

Solid

Client’s Tech Stack:

– Java

– Spring Boot

– Hibernate

– FluentJdbc

– Node.js

– Machine learning

– PostgreSQL

– Redis

– Apache Pulsar

– JavaScript, HTML and CSS

– JavaScript tooling (webpack, npm etc.)

– [URL Removed]

– React

– Git

– Linux

To apply for this position and to find out more about this role and the company, email your detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this specific role.

Desired Skills:

java

Spring Framework

Hibernate

Learn more/Apply for this position