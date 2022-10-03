Systems Engineer (Big Data) at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Take lead on the implementation of Azure project

Manage Azure Infrastructure for Windows and Linux Servers

Troubleshoot Azure outages

Analyse and look at ways to streamline process with better cost saving solutions

Our Client, an Established Group requires a Big Data Systems Engineer to build, test and maintain systems and infrastructure as well as take lead on Azure Big Data Projects maintaining infrasture and streamline processes

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary Qualification

MCSE: Infrastructure Engineer Certification

Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions Certification

4 Years experience in a similar role with advanced knowledge of Azure infrastructure, Azure Fundamentals and concepts

Knowledge of Solution Design and implementation

Experience using PowerShell, JSon etc. to manage tasks

Experience implementing Disaster Recovery Management

Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewalls etc.

