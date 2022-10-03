Systems Engineer (Big Data) at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Take lead on the implementation of Azure project
Manage Azure Infrastructure for Windows and Linux Servers
Troubleshoot Azure outages
Analyse and look at ways to streamline process with better cost saving solutions
Our Client, an Established Group requires a Big Data Systems Engineer to build, test and maintain systems and infrastructure as well as take lead on Azure Big Data Projects maintaining infrasture and streamline processes
Minimum Requirements
Tertiary Qualification
MCSE: Infrastructure Engineer Certification
Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions Certification
4 Years experience in a similar role with advanced knowledge of Azure infrastructure, Azure Fundamentals and concepts
Knowledge of Solution Design and implementation
Experience using PowerShell, JSon etc. to manage tasks
Experience implementing Disaster Recovery Management
Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewalls etc.