Business Analyst at Only The Best Recruitment Agency – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client has an opportunity available for a Business Analyst based in Cape Town.

Requirements:

B Com Supply Chain

Knowledge of production machinery, processes and standards.

Basic software knowledge and skills.

Basic knowledge of programming languages.

Understanding of databases and networks.

Responsibilities:

Create and develop functional system requirements to improve performances, quality, external interfaces and constraints

Design and create specifications as requested by the sales and account management team.

Collaborate with managers and consultants to effectively document business process.

Ensure that the appropriate infrastructure elements are up to date and available. Policy documentation, manuals, templates, process flow.

Manage requirements and ensure that are stored in automated systems.

Supervise requirements traceability and record the status of the requirements through the course of the project.

Monitor the changes in baseline requirements.

Contribute to the development of test plans and test scripts as well as performing test execution as required.

Develop training manuals and conduct training to clients.

Develop automated functional testing and regression testing tool for business applications including web-based applications.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Supply Chain

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Company Description

Our client is a dedicated enterprise mobility solution provider with years of experience & expertise in mobile technology servicing FMCG, warehousing, transport and logistics industries.

Learn more/Apply for this position