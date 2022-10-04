Data Analyst and Security Specialist

Oct 4, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Data Analyst and Security Specialist for an opportunity in Sandton.

Our ideal candidate must be a certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and/or Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Post Graduate degree in Computer Science from a Top University
  • Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and/or Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).

Preferred technologies:

  • Nessus and Wireshark
  • Power Bi / Qlik / SAS / SQL

Experience Required:

At least 1 years?? experience in data analysis:

  • Data Analysis (Data exploration, cleansing, transformation and modelling)
  • Data Analytics (Analyzing raw data and drawing trends and conclusions)

At least 1 years?? experience in the assessment of risk and internal
controls:

  • Internal audit
  • Root cause analysis
  • Business process walkthroughs (Requires a good understanding of standard business operations).
  • At least 2 years?? experience in IT Security:
  • Cyber security, network vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, configuration management and infrastructure reviews
  • Practical audit experience of cyber security technologies including firewall, IDS/IPS, DLP, Proxies, anti-malware, email security, remote access, security baseline, SIEM, PKI, data encryption/tokenization, database security, RACF security, operating systems etc.

Other skill requirements:

  • Working in an agile environment and a good team player.
  • Excellent time and communication management skills.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Data Analytics within Group Internal Audit (??GIA?):

  • Performing data analytics and Computer Assisted Audit Techniques (CAATs)
  • Performing data integrity assessments across various data sources
  • Data mapping and validation from various data sources
  • Generic and bespoke script development across different businesscycles
  • Supporting and executing ad-hoc data analytic requests frombusiness
  • Independently liaising with stakeholders across different business functions
  • Independently liaising with stakeholders across different clients
  • Problem solving through both a logical and analytical approach
  • Business process understanding and root cause analysis from adata source perspective
  • Collaborating within diverse teams in an agile manner
  • Work with minimal supervision.

IT Security within Group Internal Audit (??GIA?):

  • Direct and coordinate Cyber Security related reviews covering four audit phases i.e. planning, execution, reporting and quality assurance.
  • Implement and manage cyber-security tools and ensure effectiveness thereof.
  • Project manage all projects to ensure timeous delivery on milestones and quality of delivery is met.
  • Conduct an adequate assessment of cyber security risks on the various network platforms.
  • Perform assessments on infrastructure security, network security, application security, information security, cloud security, data security as well as end-user security
  • Provide consulting services on Cyber Security strategies and the cyber security landscape within Group EOH.
  • Provide assistance in other IT related Audits projects.
  • Conduct research on cyber security trends as well as innovative tools and facilitate debriefing sessions with GIA and Group IT.

