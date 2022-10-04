Data Analyst and Security Specialist

The Role: We are recruiting a Data Analyst and Security Specialist for an opportunity in Sandton.

Our ideal candidate must be a certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and/or Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric/Grade 12

Post Graduate degree in Computer Science from a Top University

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and/or Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH).

Preferred technologies:

Nessus and Wireshark

Power Bi / Qlik / SAS / SQL

Experience Required:

At least 1 years?? experience in data analysis:

Data Analysis (Data exploration, cleansing, transformation and modelling)

Data Analytics (Analyzing raw data and drawing trends and conclusions)

At least 1 years?? experience in the assessment of risk and internal

controls:

Internal audit

Root cause analysis

Business process walkthroughs (Requires a good understanding of standard business operations).

At least 2 years?? experience in IT Security:

Cyber security, network vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, configuration management and infrastructure reviews

Practical audit experience of cyber security technologies including firewall, IDS/IPS, DLP, Proxies, anti-malware, email security, remote access, security baseline, SIEM, PKI, data encryption/tokenization, database security, RACF security, operating systems etc.

Other skill requirements:

Working in an agile environment and a good team player.

Excellent time and communication management skills.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Data Analytics within Group Internal Audit (??GIA?):

Performing data analytics and Computer Assisted Audit Techniques (CAATs)

Performing data integrity assessments across various data sources

Data mapping and validation from various data sources

Generic and bespoke script development across different businesscycles

Supporting and executing ad-hoc data analytic requests frombusiness

Independently liaising with stakeholders across different business functions

Independently liaising with stakeholders across different clients

Problem solving through both a logical and analytical approach

Business process understanding and root cause analysis from adata source perspective

Collaborating within diverse teams in an agile manner

Work with minimal supervision.

IT Security within Group Internal Audit (??GIA?):

Direct and coordinate Cyber Security related reviews covering four audit phases i.e. planning, execution, reporting and quality assurance.

Implement and manage cyber-security tools and ensure effectiveness thereof.

Project manage all projects to ensure timeous delivery on milestones and quality of delivery is met.

Conduct an adequate assessment of cyber security risks on the various network platforms.

Perform assessments on infrastructure security, network security, application security, information security, cloud security, data security as well as end-user security

Provide consulting services on Cyber Security strategies and the cyber security landscape within Group EOH.

Provide assistance in other IT related Audits projects.

Conduct research on cyber security trends as well as innovative tools and facilitate debriefing sessions with GIA and Group IT.

