Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Primary responsibilities and specific duties for the Database Administrator will include the following:
- Administration: Manage Oracle databases (11g/12c/19c) on UNIX (Solaris) through multiple product lifecycle environments, from development to mission-critical production systems. Configure and maintain database servers, including monitoring of system health and performance, to ensure:
- Performance – High levels of performance tuning, optimization, database partitioning and capacity planning;
- Availability – Ensure Dev, Staging and Production environments are functioning optimally;
- Security: Enforce security rules as defined by Oracle best practice, standard and Department security policies.
- Data Analysis: Apply data modelling techniques to ensure development and implementation support efforts meet integration and performance expectations;
- Troubleshooting: Independently analyze, solve, and correct issues in real time, providing problem resolution end-to-end. Able to take ownership of Oracle service request from problem to resolution;
- Backup and Recovery: High level skills of different backup and recovery and disaster recovery scenarios;
- Automation: Able to write bash scripts for process automation to track issues, and document changes;
- Middleware/application server Administration: from Weblogic 14 and WildFly 21.
- Oracle Enterprise Manager – OMS and Agents administration, configuration and monitoring;
- Oracle High Availability solutions: RAC and Data Guard setup and administration.
Desired Skills:
- Unix
- Solaris
- Oracle
- Weblogic 14
- WildFly 21
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years National Government
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– Oracle 10g/12c Certification;
– Minimum of 5 Years’ experience on Oracle Database administration;
– Minimum of 2 years’ experience on Oracle Middleware