Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 4, 2022

  • Primary responsibilities and specific duties for the Database Administrator will include the following:
  • Administration: Manage Oracle databases (11g/12c/19c) on UNIX (Solaris) through multiple product lifecycle environments, from development to mission-critical production systems. Configure and maintain database servers, including monitoring of system health and performance, to ensure:
  • Performance – High levels of performance tuning, optimization, database partitioning and capacity planning;
  • Availability – Ensure Dev, Staging and Production environments are functioning optimally;
  • Security: Enforce security rules as defined by Oracle best practice, standard and Department security policies.
  • Data Analysis: Apply data modelling techniques to ensure development and implementation support efforts meet integration and performance expectations;
  • Troubleshooting: Independently analyze, solve, and correct issues in real time, providing problem resolution end-to-end. Able to take ownership of Oracle service request from problem to resolution;
  • Backup and Recovery: High level skills of different backup and recovery and disaster recovery scenarios;
  • Automation: Able to write bash scripts for process automation to track issues, and document changes;
  • Middleware/application server Administration: from Weblogic 14 and WildFly 21.
  • Oracle Enterprise Manager – OMS and Agents administration, configuration and monitoring;
  • Oracle High Availability solutions: RAC and Data Guard setup and administration.

Desired Skills:

  • Unix
  • Solaris
  • Oracle
  • Weblogic 14
  • WildFly 21

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years National Government
  • 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– Oracle 10g/12c Certification;
– Minimum of 5 Years’ experience on Oracle Database administration;
– Minimum of 2 years’ experience on Oracle Middleware

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.