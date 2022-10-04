Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oct 4, 2022

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • At least 3+ years .NET development experience
  • Solid C# development experience
  • Experience using C# 4+
  • NET coding experience
  • Good MS SQL design and programming experience
  • HTML, JavaScript, and CSS
  • Angular Typescript

Experience advantageous but not required:

  • Domain driven design
  • MVC
  • Other languages
  • SSRS
  • WebAPI / Rest services
  • Architecture experience

Knowledge:

  • Insurance
  • Accounting
  • Financial

Desired Skills:

  • Domain driven design
  • MVC
  • SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

