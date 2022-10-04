Solutions Architect to DVS – FSM1853

Oct 4, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Solutions Architect to DVS

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Java 11
  • 2EE
  • Junit
  • SQL Queries and optimization
  • JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM
  • Flyway
  • Angular 10+
  • Typescript
  • Karma/Jasmine
  • HTML/CSS
  • Web components
  • PostgreSQL
  • Maven
  • Jira/Confluence
  • X-Ray
  • BitBucket
  • git

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • JIRA
  • Angular 10+

