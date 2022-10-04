Systems Engineer (Vulnerability Management) at iLaunch

System Vulnerability Management administration and coordination

Manage the escalation of systems vulnerability issues

Facilitate the technical support, system administration and fit-for-purpose solutions (i.e., Patching) with the systems support teams.

Develop, implement and maintain systems vulnerability processes and documentation.

Assists systems support teams with systems vulnerability analysis, understanding and remediation

Our client a leading Retail company is currently looking to employ a Systems Engineer to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

Degree orÃ‚Â Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or related field

Security certification example CompTIA Security+, Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP) etc

+3 years experience as a Systems Engineer or similar role

Experience with virtualization technology

Strong proficiency in MS Office 365

Understanding of various IT systems operations (example End-point management, virtualization, cloud engineering, operating system management, database management, etc.),

