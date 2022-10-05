Business Intelligence Administrator – Gauteng Germiston

The Business Intelligence Administrator (BIA) forms part of the software team in LAS.

The BIA is responsible for all daily, weekly, and monthly checks on LAS customer databases.

The BIA is also responsible to generate reports based on the findings and to communicate findings with the support team, the site technicians.

The BIA is responsible to host meetings on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis where feedback to the customer.

The BIA will also be responsible for assisting the Database Specialist to ensure the integrity of the data from the LAS Fuel Management system and the OptiMIM software database.

They have to possess the following:

Sound Analytical ability;

Technically software Inclined;

Code 8 Drivers license;

Police Clearance (No criminal record) are a prerequisite;

Able to obtain mine medical certificate (Good health);

Excellent problem solver;

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience working with end customers

Experience with stock reconciliation

A solid understanding of fuel management would be a great advantage

Able to understand complex process flow

They will be required to

Remote access into the OptiMIM servers to do periodic checks.

Polling of the system will be performed where needed – to ensure that data is received from all field devices and all field devices are operational.

Escalate polling issues to the relevant technician.

Checking of unassigned fillings to ensure that the mine is aware of transactions pending allocations.

Checking override transactions/ filling due to using VOC’s (Vehicle override card) is identified and correct the data.

The individual needs to investigate the use of the VOC before correcting the transaction to ensure the VOC is not abused.

The BIA may block VOC cards to identify vehicles that are not able to load due to tags being missing / damage / not assigned.

The BIA will run the tank reconciliation report and assist the mine with providing the technician with the total value of receipts for the period – together the resource, the mine and the technician will investigate any discrepancies identified and correct.

The BIA will run a vehicle utilization report and identify any vehicles not used for a period of time and remove from the OptiMIM Database to ensure that the database remains clean at all times.

The BIA will perform file maintenance of the OptiMIM database to ensure that the overall health check of the database is running at optimal capacity. This will include the checking the flat file exports to financial package is occurring on a regular basis.

Assist with reconciliation issues that may arise from discrepancies between the export and the financial system.

Investigate AVRs that are standing or pose some other problem which result in irregular consumptions and report these AVRs to the technicians.

Evaluate and distribute the daily, weekly or- monthly reports.

Assist with any investigations, as and when required, that might arise from the reports or exported data.

Advise the client how to optimize or improve operations when shortcomings have been identified.

Conduct regular meetings with the customer to generate awareness potential problems causing the Fuel Management Solution to run sub optimally.

Monitor tasks given to technicians, to ensure that the problems are being addressed.

Close the LAS Reporting Journal Module at requested weekly close dates.

Download the final Journal report for review and reconciliation.

Allocate assets and reperform Journal close.

Obtain weekly meter readings from the fuel supplier on the mine.

Investigate and reconcile differences between the fuel supplier and LAS.

Perform Bowser reconciliations and investigate exceptions.

Submit to tax consultants the Weekly Raw Transaction Report with the other details noted in the SLA (New Tagged Assets, New Tagged Operators, Losses, Theft, AVR exceptions and other relevant issues.

Attend to Raw Data queries from the tax consultant.

Ad-hoc reporting requests for fuelling and asset information from the tax consultant; the client; Energy Saving Projects etc

Desired Skills:

SQL

Excel

Auditing

Business Intelligence

Statistical Analysis

Data Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A leading systems integrator specialising in supplying products, fuel and high value liquids.

