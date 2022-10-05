Full Stack Developer (Frontend, Logic Heavy) (Angular/AngularJS) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

IF you are a meticulous coder with the ability to code an Angular page that can talk to an API, then an innovative global SaaS company pioneering cutting-edge cloud-based tech, wants you as its next Full Stack Developer. AngularJS is key to this position, so you’d need a minimum of 2+ years’ experience including C#, RESTful APIs & Git. You have core knowledge of JavaScript and an understanding of how the language REALLY works. You are comfortable prioritizing the front end but as you know…the bugs often exist in the back end, so you also have advanced knowledge in this key area. A focus on UI components and experience with .Net Core APIs in C# would also be advantageous.

The Software Development department is sectioned into Software Domain Teams, each having ‘ownership’ of their IP (Technology choices, architecture, best practices, DevOps) and an appropriate degree of autonomy. This provides the best of both worlds having the feel of a small ‘start up’ team while also having the security of being part of a well-established and stable business

Our cross-functional teams are passionate about collaboration and sharing knowledge, as well as working with a high degree of autonomy. As a Full Stack Developer, you will be encouraged to embrace the latest technological updates and given a platform to work on complex, interesting problems daily.

Must have 2+ years’ experience with C#, RESTful API experience, Angular/Angular JS, Git.

AWS Cloud Tech experience, MS SQL, TypeScript, JavaScript, Kendo, DOM experience, Azure.

Honest and detail oriented.

Strong bias for action, and getting things done well.

Motivation to write code that is well-tested and well-documented.

Give and receive open, direct, and timely feedback.

