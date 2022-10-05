Intermediate Analyst Developer (.NET and SQL)

The Role: We are looking to hire Intermediate Analyst Developer (.Net and SQL) for a permanent role in Cape Town

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12/Matric

Preferred Qualification:

IT Related Qualification (Diploma/Degree)

Experience Required:

Experience in SQL database design and query writing

Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage

C#/VB.Net/.Net Core/Framework

UI Experience/JavaScript

Entity Framework

RESTful Services

Integration experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:As a developer you will be responsible for design, including technical documentation and development of new solutions. You will be mentored by Senior developers and collaborate with leadership as well as business stakeholders to contribute towards design and implementation of technical standards and best practices.

New development:

Advanced technical solution design, code, test, and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with SIG??s standards and best practices.

Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services.

Collaborate on source control configurations and release

Compile technical documentation when required.

Do research with factual evidence in problem solving

Present alternative solutions for new development were

Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.

Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.

Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.

Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.

Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements.

Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.

Performing and managing regression testing.

Ensure environment stability and Systems health:

Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.

Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.

Collaborating on stability of Application and Database

environments with other delivery teams

Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases.

Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams

Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise.

Investigate production errors where required.

Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.

Technical support on applications.

Collaboration:

Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.

Provide input to development standards and best practices.

Provide input to analysts and testers when required.

Assist with and contributes towards SQL database design,

optimization and implementation modelling

Implementing process and system efficiencies

Involvement in strategic project initiatives

Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives

Technical liaison across teams

Involvement in future Web applications strategy

Research, evaluate and recommend software products

Provide input on enhancing of coding principles, standards, and best practices

Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required

Provide input and improvements towards business processes and models

