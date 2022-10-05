Intermediate Quantitative Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

JOB PURPOSE

The Quantitative Business Analyst role is responsible to design, specify, build, configure and test solutions for delivering the necessary capability to business that enables quality solutions and a client centric orientation. These include pricing and risk management solutions along with their related IT processes as well as maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Constructing and/or critically analysing financial models (e.g.: product pricing, curve stripping, scenario analysis)

• Process-design, -analysis, -testing and –troubleshooting in the area of pricing/risk-analysis

• Systems-capability/fit analysis in the area of pricing/risk-analysis

• Data analysis – analyse data and situation, identify and solve problems, reason logically and drive valid conclusions

• Software analysis – analyse, design and implement purchased or in-house applications

• Testing and validation of logic and processes implemented

• Shared ownership of recurring production incidents by working with multiple stakeholders to resolve system issues

• Weekly production support rotation with the rest of the team

• Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required analysis work

• Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business

• Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability

• Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)

• Engage with key stakeholders to gather information with regards to changes and developments in their business area that would impact demand for allocated BT technologies

• Review demand items in partnership with business to better understand impacts on the relevant BT system, processes and systems environment

• Partner with process owners to create suitable roadmaps for business development and in anticipation of system and process enhancements

• Test and identify where service gaps would exist should different technologies be applied to the same process or where business process changes would not be accommodated by existing technology capabilities

• Analyse business requests to clearly understand business requirements and translate this into clear technical terms and specifications to best solve business problems

• Consolidate all knowledge articles and user training material

• Develop and share final service pack for relevant stakeholders

• Coordinate the integration activities of service providers

• Monitor benefits against what was detailed in the business case

• Control specific measures and mechanisms to measure benefits

REQUIRED SKILLS

Experience in designing and implementing integrated solutions (i.e., good understanding of systems integration)

Experience in designing, testing and configuring quantitative systems in Capital Markets (Market Risk, Credit Risk, XVA, etc.)

Working knowledge of SQL and ability to analyse data

Multi asset class, and trade life cycle knowledge would be beneficial

Business process modelling and design capabilities

Ability to work with data: understanding of data models and ability to validate data flows between and within systems

Attention to detail, but also the ability to see the big picture and understand broader impact

Good communication skills and the ability to work with difficult people

Self-starter

Problem-solving and analytical skills

Communication and planning skills

Assertiveness and persistence are required to be effective in the front office environment

Strong awareness and interest in the financial markets

Desired Skills:

Quantitative Analysis

SQL

Intermediate Quantitative Business Analyst

Sales

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position