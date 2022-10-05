Java Developer with AWS – Semi Remote – R600 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Java Developer with AWS is required to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems. This manufacturing group works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner.
You will be responsible for the migration of services to AWS for applications and the support thereof
Essential Technical Skills:
- General AWS experience in the Data Science / big data context
- Docker, Kubernetes Experience
- Expert JAVA developer
- Agile methodology
- Experience with Quick sight
Advantageous skills requirements:
- Jenkins
- Spring boot
- Relational database skills
- Kibana, Prometheus and Grafana
Desired Skills:
- jenkis
- spring boot
- Kibana
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree