Java Developer with AWS – Semi Remote – R600 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Java Developer with AWS is required to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems. This manufacturing group works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner.

You will be responsible for the migration of services to AWS for applications and the support thereof

If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, APPLY NOW!!

Essential Technical Skills:

General AWS experience in the Data Science / big data context

Docker, Kubernetes Experience

Expert JAVA developer

Agile methodology

Experience with Quick sight

Advantageous skills requirements:

Jenkins

Spring boot

Relational database skills

Kibana, Prometheus and Grafana

Reference Number for this position is GZ55417 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and working from Home offering a long-term contract rate of between R490 – R600 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

