Project Manager

An opportunity exists for an experienced Junior / Intermediate Project Manager to expand their portfolio. My client is an international pure fintech company, expanding across the African Continent. The person will work across multiple delivery streams including OPCO, Commercial, Product, Org Design & IT, ensuring successful delivery across multiple projects/African Countries. This role operates Hybrid/Remote with Travel into African Countries is expected

Brief role requirements

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans & business cases

Resource for all projects & pilots & collaborate effectively

Enable agile cross-functional teams

Managed the pilot/project budget & financial controls

Ensure QA, project consistency with a focus on cohesion with other projects

Stakeholder & vendor relationship building & management

Close out all projects

Drive for results & maintain accountability

Innovate, lead & challenge the status quo

Impact , Influence and inspire for results

Minimum job requirements:

BSC IT or BCom

PM certification – PMP or Prince

Agile delivery experience

delivery experience Project Management experience – Minimum 2-3 years, with 1 year experience on large project ie) CVM, Product, Technology

years, with 1 Must have managed projects across multiple delivery streams or countries

Decision making and stakeholder engagement at senior level required

Willing to travel to rest of Africa Countries

Applicants are requested to submit a CV detailing projects, especially multi-delivery / multi-country experience, as soon as possible.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life

Performance Bonus

