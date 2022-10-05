Senior Backend Developer (C#, .Net Core) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Senior Backend Developer who enjoys working with high volumes of data in the ‘deep backend’ with a focus on code optimization is sought by a global leader in cutting-edge Cloud Tech to join its high-performance team. You will need to be completely comfortable with handling more than one API and have a solid understanding of what is going on ‘under the hood’ while also having a solid understanding of what ‘data streaming’ means and know when it’s being used as a buzzword. You will also require 3+ years’ C#, .Net Core, AWS Cloud Technology & RESTful APIs experience. Any proficiency with Apache Kafka, Redis, PostgreSQL, MySQL or AWS Aurora in addition, will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

The Software Development department is sectioned into Software Domain Teams, each having ‘ownership’ of their IP (Technology choices, architecture, best practices, DevOps) and an appropriate degree of autonomy. This provides the best of both worlds having the feel of a small ‘start up’ team while also having the security of being part of a well-established and stable business

Our cross-functional teams are passionate about collaboration and sharing knowledge, as well as working with a high degree of autonomy. As a Senior Backend Developer, you will be encouraged to embrace the latest technological updates and given a platform to work on complex, interesting problems daily.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have 3+ years: C#, .Net Core, AWS Cloud Tech experience, RESTful API experience.

Advantageous –

Apache Kafka, Redis, PostgreSQL, MySQL, AWS Aurora.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong bias for action, and getting things done well.

Give and receive open, direct, and timely feedback.

Unafraid of asking for help/ support when required.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

