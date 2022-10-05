Senior Data Warehouse Developer / BI Developer LWDWD at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Sandton is looking for a Data Warehouse Developer (MS SQL, T-SQL, SSIS) to join their team on a 12-month contracting role.
Contractors’ requirements:
- Own laptop and stable internet connection
- Vaccine Card
- Develop, deploy, and support MS SQL Server BI solutions utilizing T-SQL and Integration Services (SSIS)
- Establish and develop relationships with key stakeholders and end-users
- Coordinate with business unit leaders to understand requirements, define solutions and communicate delivery timelines
- Help define and maintain data mart standards across multiple international markets
- Develop solutions to help drive operational improvements and/ or cost savings
- Design, code, test, maintain, and document programs to support and automate information and decision support.
- Develop scalable and configurable solutions to deliver external client data extracts
- Adhere to departmental standard development, testing, deployment, source control processes, and ticket tracking
- Contribute to the creation and maintenance of end-user documentation
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent education/experience in Management Information Systems, Computer Science, or Information Systems.
- 5+ years of Business Intelligence Development working with technical teams
- Business Intelligence Development: Microsoft Integration Services
- Database: Microsoft T SQL, Postgres
- Excellent analytical, communication, and writing skills.
- Planning and organizational skills
- Agile Development experience on Scrum teams
- Skilled at developing dashboards and reporting solutions
- Extensive experience writing and optimizing stored procedures, packages, and queries
- Ability to work well as a member of a team