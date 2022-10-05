Senior Project Manager at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Brief

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Relevant degree, diploma or equivalent PM manager qualifications

Non-negotiable skills required:

Must have IT experience in banking and strong track record. Must have run migration Programmes and worked on them before. Big Data and analytics experience is a plus. Cloud experience (AWS ) is a plus. Running projects and programmes using Jira and agile ways of working is a plus

Track record managing complex IT projects within Banking environment

Skilled at preparing comprehensive minutes

Skilled at preparing, managing and presenting project roadmaps

Strong Negotiation and communication skills

Strong meeting management and minute preparation skills

Must have worked on migration projects before

Must have experience running projects on Jira

Big Data and Analytics experience a major plus

Managing Stand-ups and sprints a major plus

Cloud experience (AWS) a plus

Desired Skills:

IT Experience

Migration Programmes

Big Data

Analytics

Cloud Experience(AWS)

Jira

Agile

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

