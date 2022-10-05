Software Developer (Plattekloof, Cape Town) at Headhunters – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 5, 2022

A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking for an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Cape Town team.

Requirements:

  • Driver’s License, Own Reliable transport.
  • Matric/Grade 12.
  • Minimum 3 years’ Experience in app development and development web.

Knowledge:

  • Windows Development.
  • NET Framework and Core.
  • ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core.
  • HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript.
  • jQuery, Angular and React.
  • Web Services (REST & SOAP).
  • SQL Server.
  • Database Design.
  • Database Administration.
  • Internet Information Services (IIS).
  • Visual Studio and Azure DevOps.
  • Git source control.
  • Windows Server.
  • SharePoint.
  • Workflow Development.
  • Dynamics CRM.
  • Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Planning.
  • Analysis.
  • Design.
  • Implementation.
  • Testing and Integration.
  • Maintenance and Support.

