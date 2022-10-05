Technical Operational Trainer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 5, 2022

Our client in the FMCG industry, based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an experienced Technical Operational Trainer.

Requirements:

  • The successful candidate must have Matric, N6 Diploma or equivalent technical qualification.
  • 3-5 years production/FMCG experience.
  • A minimum of 5 years hands on technical experience in related industry and exposure to learning and development/training practice, specific dairy experience would be advantageous.
  • The candidate will be required to have excellent PC literacy (Excel, PowerPoint and Word).
  • WCM exposure and experience as well as trained registered assessor will be advantageous.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • The candidate will be responsible for providing specialized and effective technical training and development services to designated groups; and ensure that CAP procedures, policies and other legal requirements are adhered to.
  • The candidate will be required to conduct technical on-boarding and inductions for new employees.
  • Facilitate the developments and process improvement of SOP’s.
  • Facilitate skills gap closure.
  • Interact with stakeholders to determine departmental training needs. As well as implementing training and anchoring change.
  • Support the roll out of WCM methodologies.
  • Champion the L&D Pillar.

Reporting line:

  • This position will report to the Operations Manager.

