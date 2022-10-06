Automated Tester

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking a Test Manager to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:

Jenkins

Selenium box

JIRA (Connection Tests)

Automaton Tests

Load and Performance Tests with Gatling

Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications.

Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services

Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.

If you have the skills, don’t waste time – apply now

