Automated Tester

Oct 6, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking a Test Manager to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • Jenkins
  • Selenium box
  • JIRA (Connection Tests)
  • Automaton Tests
  • Load and Performance Tests with Gatling
  • Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications.
  • Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services
  • Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.

