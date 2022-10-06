Automated Tester

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking a Test Manager to join their team on a hybrid working model.
ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Jenkins
- Selenium box
- JIRA (Connection Tests)
- Automaton Tests
- Load and Performance Tests with Gatling
- Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications.
- Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services
- Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.
If you have the skills, don’t waste time – apply now
