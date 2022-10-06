Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A global provider of efficient Logistics Solutions seeks your expertise as a Business Analyst who will be responsible for preparing procedure meetings, conducting procedure audits to ensure all processes are being followed throughout the organisation and constantly keeping procedures up to date with to new regulations. The ideal candidate must preferably have prior experience writing procedures/processes and conducting procedure/processes audits with strong writing communication and proficiency with Advanced Excel.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 5 years’ experience in a BA role

Advanced Excel.

Previous experience in writing procedures/ processes.

Previous experience in conducting procedure/ processes audits.

Good written communication.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be able to keep to deadline and be able to manage themselves and their time effectively

Must be a strategic thinker and problem solver at heart

Willingness to learn

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

