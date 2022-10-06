Project Manager (Process Equipment) – Gauteng Spartan

Experienced Project Manager with a proven background in process development and plant equipment to plan, execute and finalize projects. Responsibilities will include reviewing contractual agreements and overseeing each project’s life cycle.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant Project Manager qualification

Minimum 5 years experience in a Project Manager role, including process development & execution

Key Responsibilities

Project Management

Planning, organizing, leading, and control for multiple/large-scale projects in accordance with ISO9001 and PMBOK standards

Managing changes in project scope, identifying potential crises, and devising contingency plans

Managing day-to-day client & stakeholder interaction and progress updates

Reviewing contractual agreements and risk management

Project budget management, profitability, revenue, margins, rates, and utilization across projects (including cost of re-work)

Support tender management processes

Manage work and resource allocation, including training & mentoring of a team

Provide advice and recommendations to management on project strategy and reporting to stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Process Equipment

Process Engineering

Plant Equipment

MS Project

iBAAN

Project Planning

Project Management

Contract Management

ISO 9001

Budget Control

Comminution

Risk Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

About The Employer:

Our client specializes in communition, separation, and screening technology for the mining, mineral processing, construction, and recycling industries.

