Project Manager (Process Equipment) – Gauteng Spartan

Oct 6, 2022

Experienced Project Manager with a proven background in process development and plant equipment to plan, execute and finalize projects. Responsibilities will include reviewing contractual agreements and overseeing each project’s life cycle.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant Project Manager qualification
  • Minimum 5 years experience in a Project Manager role, including process development & execution

Key Responsibilities

Project Management

  • Planning, organizing, leading, and control for multiple/large-scale projects in accordance with ISO9001 and PMBOK standards
  • Managing changes in project scope, identifying potential crises, and devising contingency plans
  • Managing day-to-day client & stakeholder interaction and progress updates
  • Reviewing contractual agreements and risk management
  • Project budget management, profitability, revenue, margins, rates, and utilization across projects (including cost of re-work)
  • Support tender management processes
  • Manage work and resource allocation, including training & mentoring of a team
  • Provide advice and recommendations to management on project strategy and reporting to stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • Process Equipment
  • Process Engineering
  • Plant Equipment
  • MS Project
  • iBAAN
  • Project Planning
  • Project Management
  • Contract Management
  • ISO 9001
  • Budget Control
  • Comminution
  • Risk Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

About The Employer:

Our client specializes in communition, separation, and screening technology for the mining, mineral processing, construction, and recycling industries.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.