Project Manager (Process Equipment) – Gauteng Spartan

Experienced Project Manager with a proven background in process development and plant equipment to plan, execute and finalize projects. Responsibilities will include reviewing contractual agreements and overseeing each project’s life cycle.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant Project Manager qualification
- Minimum 5 years experience in a Project Manager role, including process development & execution
Key Responsibilities
Project Management
- Planning, organizing, leading, and control for multiple/large-scale projects in accordance with ISO9001 and PMBOK standards
- Managing changes in project scope, identifying potential crises, and devising contingency plans
- Managing day-to-day client & stakeholder interaction and progress updates
- Reviewing contractual agreements and risk management
- Project budget management, profitability, revenue, margins, rates, and utilization across projects (including cost of re-work)
- Support tender management processes
- Manage work and resource allocation, including training & mentoring of a team
- Provide advice and recommendations to management on project strategy and reporting to stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Process Equipment
- Process Engineering
- Plant Equipment
- MS Project
- iBAAN
- Project Planning
- Project Management
- Contract Management
- ISO 9001
- Budget Control
- Comminution
- Risk Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession
About The Employer:
Our client specializes in communition, separation, and screening technology for the mining, mineral processing, construction, and recycling industries.