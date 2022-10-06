Security Engineer (Wits ThirdStream) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To maintain Backups both in ArcServe and SimpliVity, maintain N-Able ensuring patch level security, and maintain Security Levels in Teraco and at client sites

Location:

31 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Maintain backups both in ArcServe and SimpliVity

Maintain N-Able ensuring patch-level security

Conduct Security Audits

Check and report on Security Levels

Design and implement Solution

Required minimum education and training:

Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator Associate

Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert

Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert: Productivity

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 5 years experience

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Strong working knowledge of N-Able and Arcserve UDP

Ability to facilitate discussion among people with different backgrounds and opinions leading to consensus

High-level verbal and written communication

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions, projects, and problems

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment

Ability to exercise discretion, work independently and as a part of a multi-disciplinary team

Must have a high level of customer service orientation

Must have a positive attitude with the willingness to continuously grow in a fast-paced environment

Strong problem-solving skills will be desirable

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 13 October 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC – ThirdStream, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. ThirdStream, a subsidiary of the Wits Health Consortium, is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded and academic organizations in Africa. It supports more than 50 research entities within the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.

