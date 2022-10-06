Senior Oracle Business Analyst – Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Client in Midrand seeking a Senior Business Analyst to analyze the business environment to identify IT related gaps and

opportunities to improve the business process.

10+ years Business/System analysis experience

BSC (Comp Sci), Financial or equivalent degrees

Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.

10+ years Business/System analysis experience

BSC (Comp Sci), Financial or equivalent degrees

Analyze the Business Information requirements to determine systems requirements

Assess the use and utilization of current systems and identify shortcomings

Evaluate possible applications solutions to determine suitability and fit in current systems environment

Create business and functional specifications

Implement and configure application solutions (in-house developed or application packages)

Interact with CFO, Financial Managers and Accountants and have good understanding and interpretation of the contents of a company’s financial results

Knowledge of the Pharmaceutical or FMCG business environment and business process

System design experience

Experience in the following modules / business processes: Procure to Pay (Purchase Orders & Accounts Payable) Trade Marketing Financial Accounting (General Ledger, GLWand, Subledger Accounting, Report Wand) Fixed Assets Cash Management and eb-Tax Financial background

Project management experience

Ability to work in a team

Ability to conduct training sessions

Strong communication skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong facilitation skills

Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.

Excellent planning and organizing skills with proven ability to meet deadlines and objectives.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Pharmaceutical

FMCG

Oracle EBS R12

Employer & Job Benefits:

Standard Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position