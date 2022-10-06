Senior Oracle Business Analyst – Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Client in Midrand seeking a Senior Business Analyst to analyze the business environment to identify IT related gaps and
opportunities to improve the business process.
10+ years Business/System analysis experience
BSC (Comp Sci), Financial or equivalent degrees
Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.
- 10+ years Business/System analysis experience
- BSC (Comp Sci), Financial or equivalent degrees
- Analyze the Business Information requirements to determine systems requirements
- Assess the use and utilization of current systems and identify shortcomings
- Evaluate possible applications solutions to determine suitability and fit in current systems environment
- Create business and functional specifications
- Implement and configure application solutions (in-house developed or application packages)
- Interact with CFO, Financial Managers and Accountants and have good understanding and interpretation of the contents of a company’s financial results
- Knowledge of the Pharmaceutical or FMCG business environment and business process
- System design experience
- Experience in the following modules / business processes: Procure to Pay (Purchase Orders & Accounts Payable) Trade Marketing Financial Accounting (General Ledger, GLWand, Subledger Accounting, Report Wand) Fixed Assets Cash Management and eb-Tax Financial background
- Project management experience
- Ability to work in a team
- Ability to conduct training sessions
- Strong communication skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong facilitation skills
- Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.
- Excellent planning and organizing skills with proven ability to meet deadlines and objectives.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Pharmaceutical
- FMCG
- Oracle EBS R12
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Standard Benefits