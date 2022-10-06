Senior Oracle Business Analyst – Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Oct 6, 2022

Client in Midrand seeking a Senior Business Analyst to analyze the business environment to identify IT related gaps and
opportunities to improve the business process.
10+ years Business/System analysis experience
BSC (Comp Sci), Financial or equivalent degrees
Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.

  • Analyze the Business Information requirements to determine systems requirements
  • Assess the use and utilization of current systems and identify shortcomings
  • Evaluate possible applications solutions to determine suitability and fit in current systems environment
  • Create business and functional specifications
  • Implement and configure application solutions (in-house developed or application packages)
  • Interact with CFO, Financial Managers and Accountants and have good understanding and interpretation of the contents of a company’s financial results
  • Knowledge of the Pharmaceutical or FMCG business environment and business process
  • System design experience
  • Experience in the following modules / business processes: Procure to Pay (Purchase Orders & Accounts Payable) Trade Marketing Financial Accounting (General Ledger, GLWand, Subledger Accounting, Report Wand) Fixed Assets Cash Management and eb-Tax Financial background
  • Project management experience
  • Ability to work in a team
  • Ability to conduct training sessions
  • Strong communication skills
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Strong facilitation skills
  • Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.
  • Excellent planning and organizing skills with proven ability to meet deadlines and objectives.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • Pharmaceutical
  • FMCG
  • Oracle EBS R12

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Standard Benefits

