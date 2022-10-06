SQL Reporting Analyst – Remote Remote

Qualification:
- Relevant IT qualification or certification
Experience Required
- 5+ years relevant experience.
- MTN Experience will be advantageous.
- PL/SQL and SQL Essential
- Data Analysis Skills Essential
- Big Data Experience Advantageous
- Data Architecture Experience
- Data Modelling Experience
- Business Analyst Skills Advantageous
- Communication Skills
- Technical Team Lead Experience preferably
Responsibilities
- Be the SME for the Technical Team.
- Manage team technical performance.
- Liaise with Project Manager to ensure alignment with business expectations and project priorities.
- Ensure reports are developed as per business (client) requirements and specifications.
- Drive the Migration of data from Legacy System (Oracle) to New System (Big Data).
- Analyse Report Requirements and translate into Technical Specification.
- Ensure Governance in the Development Team.
- Provide Guidance on resolution of Technical Challenges in the development team.
- Plan ingestion of new data from the Source System aligned with the Programme Timeline
Desired Skills:
- • PL/SQL and SQL
- • Data Analysis
- • Data Architecture
- • Data Modelling
- • Technical Team Lead Experience