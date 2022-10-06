SQL Reporting Analyst

Oct 6, 2022

Qualification:

  • Relevant IT qualification or certification

Experience Required

  • 5+ years relevant experience.
  • MTN Experience will be advantageous.
  • PL/SQL and SQL Essential
  • Data Analysis Skills Essential
  • Big Data Experience Advantageous
  • Data Architecture Experience
  • Data Modelling Experience
  • Business Analyst Skills Advantageous
  • Communication Skills
  • Technical Team Lead Experience preferably

Responsibilities

  • Be the SME for the Technical Team.
  • Manage team technical performance.
  • Liaise with Project Manager to ensure alignment with business expectations and project priorities.
  • Ensure reports are developed as per business (client) requirements and specifications.
  • Drive the Migration of data from Legacy System (Oracle) to New System (Big Data).
  • Analyse Report Requirements and translate into Technical Specification.
  • Ensure Governance in the Development Team.
  • Provide Guidance on resolution of Technical Challenges in the development team.
  • Plan ingestion of new data from the Source System aligned with the Programme Timeline

Desired Skills:

  • • PL/SQL and SQL
  • • Data Analysis
  • • Data Architecture
  • • Data Modelling
  • • Technical Team Lead Experience

