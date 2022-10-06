System Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a Systems Analystto join our team in Johannesburg .
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Experience required:
- At least 6 years?? experience as a Systems Analyst.
- UML or other modelling language experience preferred.
- Understanding of APIs within a Project and Testing Strategy perspective.
- Understanding of Microservices Architecture.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.
- Interview business users to define business requirements.
- Thorough understanding software development lifecycle.
- Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications.
- Developing solutions and related products.
- Presenting proposals to clients.
- Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system.
- Facilitate UAT.
- Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration.
- Supporting users on change control and system updates.
- Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system.
- Keep up to date with technical and industry developments.
- Report on project Status.