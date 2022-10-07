Senior Data Engineer at Bay Recruitment

- Work closely with businesses to help them understand the data in the environment and enable data insights to the business unit to drive change.
- Create and maintain functional requirements, system specifications and blueprints in support of data architecture and detailed design specifications for current and future designs.
- Designing, implementing, and maintaining scalable and robust patterns for ingesting and transforming complex datasets from a multitude of sources.
- Supports the organisation’s cloud strategy and aligns to the data architecture and governance including the implementation of these data governance practices.
- Create and manage data feeds to 3rd party system or enterprise applications
- Assist in identifying, designing, and implementing robust process improvement activities to drive efficiency and automation for greater scalability. This includes looking at new solutions and new ways of working and being on the forefront of emerging technologies.
Matric
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, engineering or equivalent
- 3+ years of data engineering experience
- Experience with designing and implementing Cloud (AWS) solutions including use of APIs available.
- Some experience with Dev/OPS architecture, implementation and operation would be advantageous.
- 3+ years of experience with Python, SQL, and data visualization/exploration tools,
(Power BI, Tableau, SAP Business Objects)
Sound understanding of Data modeling fundamentals & design
- Cloud-based technologies (AWS, Snowflake)
- Knowledge of SAP Hana would be an advantage
- Knowledge of Engineering and Operational Excellence using standard methodologies. Best practices in software engineering, data management, data storage, data computing and distributed systems to solve business problems with data.
Data Modelling (Kimball, Inmon, DataVault)
Desired Skills:
- Data Modelling
- Engineering and Operational Excellence
- Designing and Implementing Data
- Python
- SQL
- Data Modelling Fundamentals
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
About The Employer:
Employee Benefits Company based in Johannesburg
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund