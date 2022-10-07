Senior Systems Administrator LW2022_68 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Rosebank is looking for a Senior Systems Administrator to join their team in a contracting role of 12 months. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Contractor requirements:

Own laptop & internet access at home

Reliable transport for travelling between sites

Candidate coming from the mining industry will be highly advantageous

Purpose of the role:

Analysis, design, and planning activities of all OT technical systems in the back-office environment, with a strong focus on Microsoft operating systems and server hardware.

Duties include initial strategical definition and clarification through research, diagnostics testing, and/or instructions from senior staff.

Responsible for all OT infrastructure back-office and system-related roadmaps, strategic objectives, and implementations to ensure the delivery of quality industrial information management services.

Duties:

Translate high-level business requirements into functional specifications and solution designs for the IT/OT organization and manage changes to such specifications

Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff

Stay abreast of advances in technology, primarily Operational Technology

Management and support of the various project planning environments.

Provide the necessary documentation.

Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.

Contributing to technical strategy, policy, and procedures.

Budgetary control and forecast in the environment of responsibility.

Management and liaison of supplier/contractual relationships.

Monitoring and responding to issues.

Delivering project plans.

Analysis of current and future processes/systems.

Perform additional duties as assigned by management.

Maintain professionalism, good attitude, and appropriate behavior with personnel, clients, and vendors.

Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

Completed Grade 12

Prince2 Certified – mandatory

MCSE/MCSA/MCITP essential

Dell/HP certification – essential

Security certification – essential

Cisco qualifications (CCNA, CCNP routing, and switching) advantageous

Completed IT Diploma/Degree – advantageous

Role-specific knowledge:

7 years minimum relevant IT/OT technical experience

Strong Project Management exposure.

