Software Engineer – R0589 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 7, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Software Engineer

  • JAVA Full Stack developer
  • Development and programming
  • Agile methodology (Scrum)
  • DevOps
  • Developer tools and experience
  • JEE (And JEE stack understanding)
  • JavaSE (minimum 8.0)
  • Batch Processing and Scheduling (Quartz)
  • Deep understanding of OO principles, coupling, cohesion. Inheritance vs Composition
  • Design patterns eg: MVC, Singleton, Factory, Adapter
  • Solid understanding of Branching and Merge strategies
  • JPA, Hibernate, JDBC
  • Familiar with Test Driven Development
  • Familiar with Linux OS structure
  • Linux Bash Scripting
  • Front End Java stack tools
  • Angular, Redux, JavaScript, Typescript, HTML
  • Bitbucket, Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Glassfish (Payara)
  • Interface Technologies
  • REST APIs ,Queues/Topics, SOAP-based services, Payloads : JSON and XML
  • Databases
  • Oracle DB, Postgres (version 11 and above), Solid SQL working knowledge
  • Cloud Technologies and architecture
  • Azure

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Selenium
  • Elastic Database
  • JIRA/Confluence
  • ITSM and Agile Working Model
  • German speaker
  • Understanding of Cloud concepts

Desired Skills:

  • JIRA
  • JavaScript
  • HTML

