Software Engineer – R0589

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Software Engineer
- JAVA Full Stack developer
- Development and programming
- Agile methodology (Scrum)
- DevOps
- Developer tools and experience
- JEE (And JEE stack understanding)
- JavaSE (minimum 8.0)
- Batch Processing and Scheduling (Quartz)
- Deep understanding of OO principles, coupling, cohesion. Inheritance vs Composition
- Design patterns eg: MVC, Singleton, Factory, Adapter
- Solid understanding of Branching and Merge strategies
- JPA, Hibernate, JDBC
- Familiar with Test Driven Development
- Familiar with Linux OS structure
- Linux Bash Scripting
- Front End Java stack tools
- Angular, Redux, JavaScript, Typescript, HTML
- Bitbucket, Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Glassfish (Payara)
- Interface Technologies
- REST APIs ,Queues/Topics, SOAP-based services, Payloads : JSON and XML
- Databases
- Oracle DB, Postgres (version 11 and above), Solid SQL working knowledge
- Cloud Technologies and architecture
- Azure
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Selenium
- Elastic Database
- JIRA/Confluence
- ITSM and Agile Working Model
- German speaker
- Understanding of Cloud concepts
Desired Skills:
