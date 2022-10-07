TS Implementation Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer is to ensure that client solution requirements are resolved in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA). They perform configurations, action installations and attend to break/fix events.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Interact with clients on site to meet complex requirements of a solution.

Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties.

Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first line resolution.

Escalate complex problems to the relevant third parties.

Write reports and proposals and complete and maintain project documentation.

Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.

Act as coach and mentor to more junior Implementation Engineers and Technicians.

Assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the Engineers, in line with performance targets.

May be required to serve periodically on the customer service desk, providing third line telephonic, remote and on-site support and problem management.

Included in higher complexity design work, with input to the design expected.

Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles

Demonstrates project management and administration ability

Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments

Demonstrate customer engagement skills

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge

Good verbal communication skills

Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members

Good understanding of project management principlesAcademic Qualifications and Certifications:- Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent

Project management certification

Required Experience:

Solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role

Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations

Good project administration and documentation experience

Report writing experience

Basic project management

Desired Skills:

CCNA

CCNP

WIRELESS NETWORKS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

