Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) – Technical Specialist – G1557 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 7, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) – Technical Specialist

  • Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers
  • Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO and patch management
  • Experience with Active Directory
  • Experience with Scripting (Powershell, Bash etc.)
  • Experience with monitoring solutions
  • Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network and integration issues
  • Experience with cloud technologies and cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)
  • Experience in operation, maintenance of VDI technologies (Citrix, VMware Horizon)
  • Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management)
    • Plan and execute maintenance tasks (change management)
    • Plan and execute infrastructure lifecycle tasks (technical lifecycle, change management)
    • Resolve incident tickets
    • Analyze and resolve problem tickets

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Knowledge and Expertise of Windows OS management through Endpoint Management solutions like VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) or MS Intune
  • Experience with Windows AppStore, App deployment and Management
  • Experience in Windows OS Security feature configuration and implementation
  • Interest in security and cloud technologies

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • Azure
  • AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.