Integration Analyst Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Work in a team of developers, to design/architect, develop, maintain and support IT solutions (Integration and related solutions) to meet the business needs within the company

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define own and others’ work plans using own discretion and in alignment with departmental and functional work plans

Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks

Ensure the delivery of quality IT solutions through development, integration, testing and deployment according to the approved design specification and within agreed timelines

Ensure total quality of an IT solution by contributing to the compilation of standards, improved process and by ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed

Consistently provide IT solution maintenance and support in the designated area thereby ensuring business continuity in line with the agreed service standards

Keep abreast of developments of ICT trends and within specialized area of technology in order to develop and design the most appropriate IT solution within the area of responsibility

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor Degree in Information Technology (IT) or an equivalent NQF 7 qualification;

At least five to seven years of job-related experience in information technology development at an analyst level;

At least three to five years’ experience in Integration development of integration technologies such as App Connect Enterprise (ACE), Message Queue (MQ), Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender; and

Extensive experience with implementation and optimization of ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender; and

Experience in design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications

Additional requirements include:

Experience in DevSecOps

Proficient in Linux and Unix AIX 7.2

Proficient in SOAPUI, Postman, Weblogic 12c, SOA 12c

Proficient in following runtime tools: Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence

Experience in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS, SFTP)

Proficient in Data Types: Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary)

Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Experience in Java related technologies (Struts, JSF, JSP, EJB3, Ajax etc.)

Experience in programming and design of Oracle databases.

Experience in interfacing with SWIFT.

The following would be an added advantage:

A certification in Integration

Desired Skills:

DevSecOps

SOAPUI

Weblogic 12c

Learn more/Apply for this position