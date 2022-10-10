SAP CIS Consultant – G0258

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- SAP CIS Consultant: Delivery Assurance
- Project and Start-up Management experience
- Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies
- Knowledge how to implement authentication solutions: SAML, OpenID Connect, API gateways
- Knowledge how to implement SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management)
- Expertise in agile development and DevOps incl. JIRA / Confluence
- Knowledge of current IT architectures, vendors and trends.
- Teamwork and communication skills.
- Analytical thinking skills.
- Independent way of working.
- Troubleshooting and maintenance
- IT Security
- System Monitoring
- Incident and Request Management
- ITIL processes knowledge
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- AWS
- JIRA