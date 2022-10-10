SAP CIS Specialist Lead – R1678 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 10, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • SAP CIS Specialist Lead

  • Project and Start-up Management experience
  • Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies
  • Knowledge how to implement authentication solutions: SAML, OpenID Connect, API gateways
  • Knowledge how to implement SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management)
  • Expertise in agile development and DevOps incl. JIRA / Confluence
  • Knowledge of current IT architectures, vendors and trends.
  • Teamwork and communication skills
  • Analytical thinking skills
  • Independent way of working
  • Troubleshooting and maintenance
  • IT Security
  • System Monitoring
  • Incident and Request Management
  • ITIL processes knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • ITIL
  • AWS

