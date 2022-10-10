Software Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Skills and experience required:
- At least 3+ years .NET development experience
- Solid C# development experience
- Experience using C# 4+
- ASP.NETcoding experience
- Good MS SQL design and programming experience
- HTML, Javascript and CSS
- Angular Typescript
Experience advantageous but not required:
- Domain driven design
- MVC
- Other languages
- SSRS
- WebAPI / Rest services
- Architecture experience
Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:
- Insurance
- Accounting
- Financial
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
The company is in the Insurance and Financial sector