Software Developer Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

Purpose of the job:

To oversee project management, ensure development is completed on time and within spec, and advise at a design level on choice of architecture and implementation. Daily responsibilities involve mentoring and assisting with technical queries and advising on performance and stability criteria for mission-critical applications across a wide range of software platforms and languages.

Required Qualifications

Minimum BSc Degree in Engineering

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

> 10 years of working experience in an engineering software development environment.

Solid programming experience in both Object Oriented and Scripted languages

Solid relational database experience in designing and writing queries using SQL

Experience managing software projects

Experience with low-level computer architecture

Ability to lead multiple large-scale projects

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization

An eagerness to embrace change and previously unused technologies

Ability to work with a diverse team

Accuracy and attention to detail

Deadline driven

Strategic thinking

Goal Orientated

Able to work under pressure

Ability to speedily resolve problems arising

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

