Software QA Tester at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oct 10, 2022

A well-known telecommunications company based in Woodmead Sandton, is seeking a Software QA Tester to join their team.

Roles and Responsibilities:
System Testing

  • Gather all documentation for testing software releases
  • Test all functions as per requirements to ensure everything is working as per releases notes
  • Do all negatives tests and provide a report back to development team on the status of the tests conducted on the release of the software
  • Work with the development team to enhance the testing process and to streamline turn arounds of testing systems and to get the best accuracy and test systems.
  • Work with the systems team to ensure they deploy of releases correctly
  • Debug and troubleshoot systems to gather all required information to go back to developers to resolve any defects.

Reporting

  • Keep a list of all releases and the status of each as to what is being tested and what is next and what is sent back to the developers

Knowledge:

  • Application support knowledge
  • Knowledge of window server operations systems
  • Knowledge of mobile phone operation systems
  • Know of databases to be able to view data in SQL
  • Ability to read log files for errors
  • Trouble shooting problems

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Qualifications: computer science studies or related field
  • Experience: 2-3+ years in testing systems with proven track record.
  • Must Have Own Car and Valid Driver’s Licence
  • Responsible, Trustworthy, Accurate and Honest

