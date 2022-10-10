Technical Support Specialist

Our client helps app-driven companies struggling to manage their device and data controls to improve their overall application uptime and take the hassle, complexity and responsibility out of managing their network of mobility devices and user support.

Their integrated mobility solution provides visibility, insight and control over device and data usage to centralise, streamline and optimise operational performance and prevent user abuse of company-owned assets.

They are looking for a smart, dedicated, and self-driven individual to take on the role of Client Support Specialist. The role is based in Johannesburg and will report to the CIO and Operations Manager .

The primary role is to manage client relationships and day-to-day support requirements of our South African and international client base to ensure an exceptional customer service experience.

You will be required to technically support clients with system-related support queries. You will be required to analyse and understand operational performance, manage relationships at multiple levels within an organisation, resolve issues and ensure that the company meets clients’ expected levels of performance and service.

You will need to be comfortable in a fast-growing, fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, managing multiple activities simultaneously. It is important to be a good problem solver with technical ability and a love of technology.

We are looking for a compulsive value adder that is go-getter and able perform under pressure as a good team player.

Skills required:

Excellent English verbal and written communication skills

Outstanding people skills

Technical problem solving skills

Have used a ticketing system

Must be able to work in high pressure environment and handle multiple tickets

Aptitude for technology and online systems

Driver’s license and vehicle

Microsoft proficiency

Computer literacy

Keen learner

What you will do:

Technical client support with mobile devices and systems to South African and international clients

Ensure that customer’s SLA’s are being met

Reporting

Resolution of technical issues and problems via a ticketing system

Assist the team, where necessary, with other administrative tasks

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

21 days leave

