Application Security Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Job Purpose:

As a Security Engineer, you’ll work with the engineering team to develop and implement security solutions for software systems. You will also be responsible for designing security architectures and patterns that are compliant with industry standards. You must have excellent communication skills in order to liaise effectively with other departments within the company, as well as external partners. You should also be able to read technical documents and communicate complex information clearly to non-technical staff members.

KPAs:

Investigates and determines the effectiveness of computer security controls

Develops and implements security solutions to support information assurance

Oversees the implementation of information security management systems for software development projects

Interfaces with other teams that affect the creation and implementation of security controls

Requirements:

Professional Security certification preferred

Experience with system performance analysis tools such as performance monitor and operating system command line utilities

5+ years of experience in software engineering or system administration

Familiarity with a variety of security products and protocols is necessary

NSE / Fortinet experience are none negotiable

Desired Skills:

NSE

Fortinet

Software Engineering

Security Solutions

