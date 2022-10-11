C# Developer

Oct 11, 2022

A well-established company in Cape Town is looking for an enthusiastic C# developer to join their team! If this sounds like you, send us your CV.
Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Azure
  • MVC
  • Agile
  • Scrum

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact Jessica on [Phone Number Removed];. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

